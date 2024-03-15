Wholesale inflation in India eases in February

New Delhi: India’s wholesale inflation rate declined marginally to 0.2 per cent in February. It was at 0.27 per cent in January. The Wholesale Price Index (WPI)-based inflation was in the negative zone from April to October and had turned positive in November at 0.26 per cent. The inflation in February 2023 was 3.85 per cent.

‘The annual rate of inflation based on all India WPI number is 0.20 per cent (provisional) for the month of February 2024 (over February 2023),’ the commerce and industry ministry said in a statement.

Food inflation moved up marginally to 6.95 per cent in February. It was at 6.85 per cent in January. Inflation in vegetables was 19.78 per cent, up from 19.71 in January.

The WPI inflation in pulses was at 18.48 per cent in February compared to 16.06 in January. The inflation in the ‘fuel and power’ segment contracted by 1.59 per cent in February against a deflation of 0.51 per cent in January.The prices of manufactured products, too, declined 1.27 per cent compared to 1.13 per cent in January.

Earlier in the week, the government had released Consumer Price Index (CPI) data. As per the data, the retail inflation in February stood at 5.09 per cent and remained within the RBI’s comfort zone of 6 per cent for the sixth month in a row.

Wholesale Price Index (WPI) is a measure of the average change in the price of goods at a wholesale level or in the wholesale market. Consumer Price Index (CPI) is a price index that calculates price changes of goods and services that a consumer has to pay in the retail market. The monetary police of Reserve Bank of India is made after reviewing the CPI.