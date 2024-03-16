12 States and Union Territories Show Higher Female Voter Count

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has disclosed statistics regarding the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections, indicating that approximately 97 crore individuals are registered as voters across the nation. Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar highlighted that the gender distribution among voters exhibits a nationwide ratio of 948, with 12 states and Union Territories recording a higher number of female voters compared to male voters. Kumar also underscored the Commission’s extensive experience, having overseen 17 Lok Sabha elections, 16 Presidential elections, and more than 400 assembly elections.

The numerical breakdown of the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls reveals a substantial electorate, with 96.8 crore registered voters, comprising 49.7 crore male voters, 47.1 crore female voters, and 48,000 transgender voters. Additionally, there are 1.8 crore first-time voters, 88.4 lakh persons with disabilities, 19.1 lakh service electors, and 82 lakh voters aged 85 years and above. Notably, there are 19.74 crore young voters aged between 20 to 29 years, alongside 2.18 crore centenarian voters. The election infrastructure includes 10.5 lakh polling stations and 55 lakh Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), with a staggering 1.5 crore polling officers and security forces mobilized for duty.

Comparatively, in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, held in seven phases, there were approximately 91.2 crore eligible voters, with nearly 43.8 crore female voters and around 47.3 crore male voters. The total voter turnout was recorded at 67.4 percent, with approximately 61.5 crore votes cast nationwide.