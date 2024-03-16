20 World Cup: knockout games to have a bigger cut-off of 10 overs in the second innings

The T20 World Cup, slated to commence from June 1 in the USA and West Indies, will introduce reserve days for the semi-final and final matches of the tournament. Additionally, there will be an extension of the cut-off for the second innings of knockout games, allowing up to 10 overs to constitute a full match and determine a winner in case of rain delays or interruptions.

Ordinarily, in a T20 International (T20I), a minimum of five overs in the second innings is required to consider the game complete under such circumstances. However, for the group stage matches of the tournament, this five-over rule will remain unchanged.

Furthermore, the stop clock rule will be implemented permanently in white-ball matches, beginning with the T20 World Cup. Initially trialed in international games since December 2023, the stop clock rule has gained approval from the International Cricket Council (ICC) to be integrated as a permanent regulation. This rule mandates that the fielding team must commence the subsequent over within 60 seconds of the conclusion of the previous over. Failure to adhere to the stop clock rule will result in warnings issued by the on-field umpires for the first two violations, followed by penalties thereafter. Subsequent to the initial warnings, the fielding side will incur a five-run penalty per instance of breaching the stop-clock regulation.

Exceptions to the stop-clock rule as stipulated by the ICC include instances when a new batsman enters the field between overs, during official drinks intervals, when umpires approve on-field treatment for an injury to a player, or when time is lost due to circumstances beyond the control of the fielding team.

Additionally, the qualification for the first 12 slots of the 2026 T20 World Cup will be contested during the forthcoming 2024 edition. Scheduled to be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka, the 2026 T20 World Cup will feature 20 participating teams.