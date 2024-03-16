A mysterious bacterial infection is spreading in Japan at a pace never seen before

A puzzling bacterial infection is spreading rapidly in Japan, surpassing previous records and confounding authorities as they struggle to identify its cause. Data from the National Institute of Infectious Diseases (NIID) indicates that cases of streptococcal toxic shock syndrome (STSS), a form of group A streptococcal disease, are on track to exceed the record levels observed in 2023. While 941 cases were reported last year, an alarming 378 cases have already been documented in the first two months of 2024.

NIID stated, “There are still many unknown factors regarding the mechanisms behind fulminant (severe and sudden) forms of streptococcus, and we are not at the stage where we can explain them.”

STSS cases have been reported in 45 out of Japan’s 47 prefectures so far this year.

What leads to STSS?

STSS is primarily caused by a bacterium called Streptococcus pyogenes, also known as strep A. This bacterium commonly causes sore throats, especially in children, with many carriers showing no symptoms.

However, the highly contagious nature of the bacteria can result in severe illness, health complications, and even death, particularly among adults over 30, with about 30 percent of STSS cases proving fatal.

A concerning trend among younger adults

While older individuals are typically considered more susceptible, recent NIID data reveals an alarming trend of increased mortality among patients under 50 due to the Group A strain.

According to the Asahi Shimbun newspaper, between July and December 2023, out of 65 individuals under 50 diagnosed with STSS, approximately one-third, or 21 individuals, succumbed to the infection.