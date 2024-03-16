Actress and model Cara Delevingne’s home in Studio City, California destroyed by massive fire

In a surprising twist of events, the residence of actress and model Cara Delevingne in Studio City, California, was devastated by a fire in the early hours of Friday morning. Fortunately, Cara was not present in the house at the time of the incident.

Upon arrival, the Los Angeles Fire Department found the property already consumed by intense flames. According to reports from People magazine, the house’s roof collapsed while firefighters were battling the blaze.

It took the efforts of 94 firefighters over a span of two hours to bring the situation under control. During the operation, one firefighter sustained injuries, as confirmed by the LAFD. Additionally, reports indicate that a resident who was inside the home at the time suffered minor injuries.

The LAFD report described the scene: “Firefighters arrived to find a 6,650 sqft two-story home built in 1971, with heavy fire in the rear, which consumed one room in the rear and developed into a deep-seated attic fire. Crews confirmed all occupants were out of the home, and then pulled back into defensive mode due to the long duration of heavy fire exposing the structural members.”

Currently, Cara is in London, where she is performing in “Cabaret” at the Playhouse Theatre. Following the distressing news, Cara took to her Instagram story to express her appreciation for the firefighters and individuals who assisted during the crisis.

“Thank you from the bottom of my heart to the firefighters and people that have showed up to help,” she conveyed in her Instagram post.