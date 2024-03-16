All England Championship: Lakshya Sen enters semifinals

London: In badminton, India’s Lakshya Sen entered the men’s singles semifinals of All England Championships in Birmingham. He defeated former champion Malaysia’s Lee Zii Jia by ‘20-22, 21-16, 21-19 in quarterfinal in 71 minutes. Sen had finished runner-up in 2022 edition.

‘It was a really good match and happy to be on winning side. It was all about keeping the nerve. I knew he has the quality to comeback and give a tough fight. Even when I was 18-14 up, I knew if I play a little bit lose, he will grab the opportunity. For me, it was important to dictate the pace. In the end, it was about not giving him an open chance to hit and keep the shuttle down,’ said Lakshya Sen.

Also Read: Commodity Market: Gold price remain firm for second day in a row

World no. 18 Sen, the reigning Commonwealth Games champion, will face n Indonesia’s world no. 9 Jonatan Christie in the semifinals.

World Championships medalist Lakshya Sen is India’s hope of producing an All England Open champion for the first time in 23 years alive. Only Prakash Padukone (1981) and Pullela Gopichand (2001) have gone on to win All England crowns for the country in the past.