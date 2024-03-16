Anuradha Paudwal Joins BJP Before 2024 Lok Sabha Polls

Renowned singer Anuradha Paudwal officially joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday, arriving at the BJP office around 1:15 pm to formalize her membership. Paudwal’s decision to align with the BJP comes ahead of the impending Lok Sabha elections, as the Election Commission prepares to announce the election dates, including assembly elections in some states, later today.

Anuradha Paudwal, a prominent figure in the music industry, particularly known for her devotional singing during the 1990s, brings a wealth of experience at 69 years old. Her personal life, marked by both joys and sorrows, includes her marriage to Arun Paudwal in 1969, who served as SD Burman’s assistant and a music composer. Tragically, their son passed away some years ago, while Arun Paudwal himself passed away in 1991.

Amidst a charged political atmosphere, opposition parties have coalesced into the ‘INDIA’ alliance, seeking to pose a formidable challenge to the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. While the ‘INDIA’ alliance boasts a substantial number of parties, the NDA, with approximately 40 parties under its umbrella, currently commands over 350 MPs. However, the ‘INDIA’ alliance has faced setbacks in various states, as regional parties opt to contest independently.