Arvind Kejriwal granted bail by Rouse Avenue Court amid ED probes

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been granted bail by the Rouse Avenue Court ACMM in response to summonses issued by the court. This development comes amidst ongoing investigations by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) regarding the Delhi Excise Policy case. The bail amount was set at Rs 15,000, along with a surety of Rs 1 lakh.

This marks the first appearance of CM Kejriwal before the court regarding this case. Previously, he had appeared via video conferencing during the hearings. The court proceedings are in response to two complaints filed by the ED against Kejriwal, who is accused of disobeying their summons related to the investigation.

The Enforcement Directorate has filed two complaints against CM Kejriwal for allegedly failing to comply with their summons concerning the Delhi excise policy case. Kejriwal’s appearance before the court signals a significant development in the ongoing legal proceedings surrounding this matter.