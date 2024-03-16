Astrological predictions for today, March 16

Mumbai: Today is Saptami Tithi of Phalgun Shukla Paksha and Saturday. Saptami Tithi will last till 9.39 pm tonight. this evening at 6:07.Preeti Yoga will last for minutes. Also, Dwipushkar Yoga will remain till 4:39 pm today. Apart from this, Rohini Nakshatra will remain till 4.05 pm today.

Aries

You will have a good day and your mind will remain calm. Today you will be able to find happiness in small things. Today the decision regarding land and property matters will be in your favor. Today your opponents will also extend their hand of friendship to you. Today will be a good day for studies for children of this zodiac sign.

Taurus

It will be a great day for you. Today your artistic ability will develop. You may start a new business, which will benefit you in future. Today is a good day from a health point of view. Family life will be happy.

Gemini

Today you will have to work harder than before in the workplace. People who are involved in the gold or silver business need to be cautious. You will be successful in the workplace.

Cancer

Your day will be normal. People associated with the IT sector will make profits in business today. You may also get an opportunity to join a big group. There will be improvement in long-standing health problems. There will be progress in business.

Leo

You will have a good day today. Today you will easily solve your money-related problems.

Virgo

Your day is going to be better than expected. You may also get support from your elder brother or father. You can also get a job at a good place. You will get a lot of progress.

Libra

Students will have to work harder in their studies today. There is still a delay in getting the results of hard work. People who are involved in the plastic business will make more progress in their business than expected.

Scorpio

It is going to be a good day for you. Today the path to career advancement will open. Today is a good day to start a small business.

Sagittarius

Today your reputation will increase in society. People who are involved in the field of marketing and sales are likely to get good clients today. Everyone will treat you lovingly. Happiness and prosperity will remain.

Capricorn

Today will be a good day for you. People associated with the field of education will get new opportunities for progress today. There is a possibility of promotion in a job today. You may also get an award or reward. Your problems will go away.

Aquarius

It is going to be a great day for you. Your work will be praised everywhere. Your health will also be good today. Avoid eating outside food.

Pisces

You will be successful in your plans to make yourself financially strong. There is a need to be careful in money transactions today. Avoid lending money by trusting anyone immediately.