Brazil is escalating its fight against a severe outbreak of dengue fever

Brazil is escalating its efforts to combat a severe outbreak of dengue fever, a viral disease transmitted by mosquitoes, by adopting a strategy of releasing bacteria-infected mosquitoes in six cities. These mosquitoes, often referred to as anti-dengue mosquitoes, are genetically modified to help control the spread of dengue fever. They carry a gene that either kills them before reaching adulthood or prevents them from transmitting the dengue virus.

Dengue fever is more common in areas with high humidity and is mainly spread by Aedes mosquitoes, particularly Aedes aegypti and Aedes albopictus. These mosquitoes thrive in warm, tropical, and subtropical climates and breed in stagnant water.

With 1.6 million probable cases reported since January, matching the total for the previous year, and 491 confirmed deaths, Brazil is intensifying its response efforts. Health authorities are increasing preventive measures, including thorough inspections to eliminate stagnant water containers that serve as mosquito breeding sites. Ethel Maciel, the secretary for health surveillance at the health ministry, emphasized the need for updated strategies to address the changing patterns of dengue fever outbreaks.