Canadian police continue investigation in the death of an Indian-origin family due to a ‘suspicious fire’

An Indian-origin family, consisting of a couple and their teenage daughter, tragically perished in a fire under suspicious circumstances that engulfed their residence in Ontario, Canada, last week, as confirmed by the police on Friday (Mar 15).

The Peel Police issued a press release stating that the family’s home, situated in the Big Sky Way and Van Kirk Drive area of Brampton, was ravaged by fire on March 7. Following the fire’s containment, investigators discovered human remains inside the charred house, although they were unable to determine the number of fatalities initially.

On Friday (Mar 15), authorities identified the charred remains as those of three family members: 51-year-old Rajiv Warikoo, his 47-year-old wife, Shilpa Kotha, and their 16-year-old daughter, Mahek Warikoo.

The police disclosed that the family had been residing at the residence before the fire broke out. Peel Police Constable Taryn Young stated on Friday (Mar 15) that the fire was considered “suspicious,” as reported by the CTV news channel.

“At this time, we are investigating this with our homicide bureau, and we are deeming this as suspicious as the Ontario Fire Marshal has deemed that this fire was not accidental,” Young stated in the report.

Regarding the potential cause of the fire, she mentioned, “There’s not much left to it,” acknowledging the challenges faced by the fire marshal when there is limited evidence remaining. Nonetheless, she assured that all avenues were being explored in the investigation.

Kenneth Yousaf, a neighbour of the deceased family, recounted that the family had resided at the same address for 15 years without any noticeable issues. He recalled being alerted to the fire by a loud “bang” and witnessing the devastating sight of the house engulfed in flames within hours.