Chant these Lord Hanuman mantras to remove all obstacles

Mumbai: Lord Hanuman, the son of Kesari and Anjana, is the incarnation of Lord Shiva.Lord Hanuman is known for his knowledge, and strength, and for being a faithful devotee of Lord Rama.

Chant this Hanuman mantra to get rid of diseases, illnesses, evil spirits and other trouble in your life:

Om Namo Bhagvate Aanjaneyaay Mahaabalaay Swaahaa

Recite this Hanuman Mantra for getting physical strength, stamina and power.

Om Hanumate Namah

Lord Hanuman is believed to have got Ashta-Siddhi (Eight divine powers) and Nav-Nidhi (9 more powers).In Hinduism, eight siddhis (Ashta Siddhi) or Eight great perfections (mahasiddhi) are described as follows

Mula Mantra:

Om Shri Hanumate Namah

Om aanjaneyaaya vid-mahe vaayu-putraayaya dheemahi

tanno hanumatah prachodayaat

Meaning: We pray to the son of Goddess Anjani and the son of the “Wind”. May Lord Hanuman lead our intellect towards intelligence and “knowing”