Charlotte Le Bon has joined the cast of HBO’s The White Lotus Season 3

Charlotte Le Bon has been cast in HBO’s The White Lotus Season 3, taking over a role originally assigned to Francesca Corney. Sources familiar with the production disclosed the decision to recast, citing the necessity for an older actress for the character. Details regarding Le Bon’s character are being kept confidential.

This development marks the second instance of recasting for the upcoming season. Earlier, HBO opted to part ways with Serbian actor Miloš Bikovi?, who had voiced support for Russian President Vladimir Putin. Bulgarian actor Julian Kostov was subsequently chosen to fill Bikovi?’s role.

Filming for Season 3 of The White Lotus is currently underway in Thailand, with shooting locations spanning Bangkok and the islands of Koh Samui and Phuket. The forthcoming season will follow a fresh ensemble of guests at a different White Lotus property, comprising a diverse array of characters including a patriarch, a female corporate executive, an actress, several mothers, a country club wife, a misfit, and a yogi.

During the aftershow for the Season 2 finale, series creator Mike White offered insights into the thematic direction of the upcoming season. “The first season focused on money, and then the second season explored sex. I think the third season will offer a satirical and humorous examination of death, Eastern religion, and spirituality,” White remarked. “It feels like there’s ample material to explore another chapter within the White Lotus universe.”