Delicious Paneer Kofta Recipe

Here’s a simple recipe for Paneer Kofta:

Ingredients:

1. 200 grams paneer (Indian cottage cheese)

2. 2 medium-sized potatoes, boiled and mashed

3. 2 tablespoons cornflour

4. 1 teaspoon red chili powder

5. 1 teaspoon garam masala powder

6. Salt to taste

7. Oil for frying

For the Gravy:

1. 2 onions, finely chopped

2. 2 tomatoes, pureed

3. 1 tablespoon ginger-garlic paste

4. 1 teaspoon cumin seeds

5. 1 teaspoon red chili powder

6. 1/2 teaspoon turmeric powder

7. 1 teaspoon coriander powder

8. 1/2 cup fresh cream

9. Salt to taste

10. Fresh coriander leaves for garnishing

Instructions:

1. In a mixing bowl, crumble the paneer and add mashed potatoes, cornflour, red chili powder, garam masala powder, and salt. Mix well to form a smooth dough.

2. Divide the mixture into small portions and shape them into round koftas.

3. Heat oil in a deep pan and fry the koftas until golden brown. Remove and drain excess oil on a paper towel.

4. For the gravy, heat 2 tablespoons of oil in a separate pan. Add cumin seeds and let them splutter.

5. Add chopped onions and sauté until golden brown. Then, add ginger-garlic paste and cook until the raw smell disappears.

6. Add tomato puree and cook until oil separates from the masala.

7. Now, add red chili powder, turmeric powder, coriander powder, and salt. Mix well and cook for a few minutes.

8. Add fresh cream and stir until well combined. Cook for another 2-3 minutes.

9. Place the fried koftas in the gravy just before serving.

10. Garnish with fresh coriander leaves and serve hot with naan or rice.

Enjoy your delicious Paneer Kofta!