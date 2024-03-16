Detrimental effects of smoking and drinking alcohol on eye health

Smoking and alcohol consumption have long been linked to various health hazards, yet their detrimental impacts on eye health are often underestimated, as highlighted by Dr. Ankit Deokar, Consultant-Cornea at Sankara Eye Centre, Indore. He emphasizes that these habits not only affect overall well-being but also have significant implications for eye health.

Here are some of the adverse effects of regular smoking and alcohol consumption on eye health, along with associated risks:

Increased Risk of Cataracts: Smoking is a known risk factor for cataract development, where the chemicals in tobacco smoke contribute to clouding the eye’s natural lens.

Macular Degeneration: Smoking is associated with an elevated risk of age-related macular degeneration (AMD), a condition that leads to central vision loss by affecting the retina’s central portion.

Smoking and Diabetic Retinopathy: Smoking heightens the risk of diabetic complications, including diabetic retinopathy, which poses a threat to vision.

Dr. Anand Kalaskar, General Physician at Apollo Clinic, Nigdi, Pune, affirms that smoking and alcohol consumption significantly impact eye health, potentially leading to various vision-related issues:

Glaucoma: Excessive alcohol intake disrupts intraocular fluid pressure regulation, increasing the likelihood of conditions like glaucoma.

Nutritional Deficiencies: Chronic alcohol abuse can cause nutritional deficiencies, including vitamin A deficiency, crucial for maintaining healthy vision.

Eye Trauma: Alcohol impairs judgment and coordination, elevating the risk of eye injuries from accidents or falls, ranging from minor corneal abrasions to severe conditions like retinal detachment.

Quitting smoking and moderating alcohol consumption are crucial steps in preserving optimal eye health. Regular eye examinations and adopting a healthy lifestyle, including a balanced diet, are pivotal in preventing vision-related complications stemming from these harmful habits.

It’s imperative for individuals to undergo regular eye check-ups and adhere to a healthy lifestyle, seeking personalized advice from healthcare professionals based on their unique circumstances.