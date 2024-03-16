Domestic air traffic up 4.8% in February

New Delhi: Domestic air traffic in India rose 4.8 per cent on an annual basis in February. The total number of passengers stood at 126.48 lakh in last month. It was at 120.69 lakh in February 2023. The traffic was less than 1.31 crore reported in January, 2024. Data released by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) revealed this.

In February, Air India’s market share rose to 12.8 per cent from 12.2 per cent while that of IndiGo marginally dipped to 60.1 per cent from 60.2 per cent in January. Last month, the domestic market share of SpiceJet dropped to 5.2 per cent from 5.6 per cent, Vistara and Akasa Air managed to maintain their share at 9.9 per cent and 4.5 per cent, respectively.

‘Passengers carried by domestic airlines during January – February 2024 were 257.78 lakh, as against 246.11 lakh during the corresponding period of the previous year thereby registering an annual growth of 4.74 per cent and monthly growth of 4.80 per cent,’ DGCA said.

Also Read: Total revenue of Indian Railways’ cross Rs 2.4 lakh crore in 2023-24

Meanwhile, as many as 1,55,387 passengers were affected due to flight delays in February and scheduled carriers shelled out Rs 222.11 lakh towards facilitation. 29,143 passengers were impacted by cancellations and airlines spent Rs 99.96 lakh towards compensation and facilities.

Last month, a total of 917 passengers were affected due to denied boarding and the amount spent by the airlines for compensation and facilities in this regard was Rs 78.19 lakh. A total of 791 passenger-related complaints were received by the scheduled domestic airlines in February and the number of complaints per 10,000 passengers carried was around 0.63.

As per the data, 37.8 per cent of the passenger complaints were about flight problems, followed by baggage (19 per cent), refund (16.3 per cent) and customer service (11.1 per cent), as per the data.

The On-Time Performance (OTP) of Air India was 56.4 per cent while that of SpiceJet stood at 59.1 per cent in February.