Easy and effective pranayama techniques to prevent insomnia

Mumbai: Insomnia is a common sleep disorder. People affected with this will find it difficult to fall asleep or stay asleep or both. It can lead to several health problems, including an increased risk of hypertension, diabetes, obesity, depression, heart attack, and stroke.

Pranayama or the ancient yogic practices of controlled breathing, can be utilised to support an individual’s physical, mental, and emotional health needs. When practised regularly, these practices can help with lifestyle and behavioural modification – improving sleep patterns.

Pranayama modalities to deal with insomnia:

Kapalabhati Pranayama: This is a breathing technique that involves forceful exhalation followed by passive inhalation. The term ‘Kapalabhati’ comes from the Sanskrit words ‘Kapala’ (skull) and ‘Bhati’ (shining or illuminating), which together mean ‘skull shining breath.’ It cleanses the respiratory system and augments energy levels. By increasing the circulation of oxygenated blood, it also helps eliminate toxins from the body and revitalise the cells.

Bhastrika: It involves rapid and forceful inhalation and exhalation. The term ‘Bhastrika’ is derived from the Sanskrit word ‘Bhastrika,’ which means ‘bellows,’ referring to the bellows used in traditional Indian households for blowing air into a fire to intensify it. Increasing vitality and energy, it helps invigorate the body, improve respiratory efficiency, and bolster circulation.

Alternate Nostril Breathing, or Nadi Shodhana: This is a gentle yet powerful means to balance energy flow, calm the mind, and enhance respiratory function. It harmonizes the sympathetic nervous system – increasing alertness, mental clarity, and focus to mitigate sleep disturbances and combat insomnia by fostering holistic well-being.