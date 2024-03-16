External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to visit Singapore, Philippines and Malaysia between March 23-27

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has accepted invitations from his counterparts to embark on an official visit to Singapore, the Philippines, and Malaysia from March 23 to 27, according to a statement from the Ministry of External Affairs released on Saturday (Mar 16).

During his visit to these three nations, Jaishankar aims to strengthen bilateral relations and engage in discussions on regional issues of mutual interest, the MEA noted.

Jaishankar’s previous visit to Singapore took place in October 2023, during which he conducted several bilateral meetings with Singaporean leaders and senior members of the Cabinet.

In June 2023, the Philippines’ Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo visited India, where he co-chaired the 5th India-Philippines Joint Commission on Bilateral Cooperation (JCBC) with Jaishankar in the national capital.

Furthermore, in December 2023, Minister of State for External Affairs and Education Rajkumar Ranjan Singh visited Malaysia, playing a significant role in strengthening the bilateral cooperation established under the India-Malaysia Enhanced Strategic Partnership.

The Ministry of External Affairs confirmed Singh’s official visit to Malaysia, which took place from November 30 to December 2 of the previous year.