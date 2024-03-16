France parliament approves a bill that seeks to impose penalties and other restrictions on fast fashion

The French National Assembly, the lower house of parliament, on Thursday (Mar 14) endorsed a government-supported proposal aimed at imposing penalties and additional restrictions on fast fashion. Bloomberg reported that the bill received unanimous approval in the National Assembly and is now scheduled for voting in the Senate. This measure could potentially impact inexpensive imports from nations such as China.

According to the report, should the legislation be enacted, brands like Shein and Boohoo would face new limitations, including a fee of up to $10.9 on fast fashion items. Additionally, companies would be mandated to disclose an environmental rating, and fast fashion labels would be prohibited from advertising.

Fast fashion refers to affordable, trendy clothing that swiftly transitions from design to retail outlets to meet consumer demand for current fashion trends. Investopedia explains that these collections often emulate styles showcased at fashion events or worn by celebrities. Fast fashion enables the general public to purchase trendy attire at budget-friendly prices. Nonetheless, it is detrimental to the environment as it fosters a disposable consumer mindset.

Many consumers of fast fashion items have confessed to wearing their purchases only once or twice. Critics argue that fast fashion contributes to environmental pollution, wastage, and planned obsolescence due to its utilization of inexpensive materials and manufacturing techniques. Moreover, there are concerns regarding labor practices in the industry. According to Investopedia, manufacturers in developing countries with lax regulations may fail to supervise subcontractors, enforce labor standards, or maintain transparency regarding their supply chains.

French Ecological Transition Minister Christophe Bechu commended the bill, stating that it would position France as the world’s first nation to legislate against the excesses of ultra-fast fashion.