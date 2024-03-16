High temperature forecast for Kerala today; yellow alert issued in 9 districts

The India Meteorological Department has warned of increased heat across the state today, prompting a yellow alert in nine districts. These include Palakkad, Kollam, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Kozhikode, Thiruvananthapuram, Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam, and Thrissur.

The National Oceanic Survey and Research Center (INCOIS) has cautioned about high waves and storm surges along the Kerala coast until 11:30 tonight. Fishermen and coastal residents are urged to take precautions, securing fishing vessels in harbors, maintaining safe distances between boats, and safeguarding fishing equipment. Beach visits and sea-related recreational activities are strongly discouraged.

With the risk of heat-related health issues like sunstroke and dehydration, the public is advised to take preventive measures.

* Avoid direct sun exposure for long periods between 11 am and 3 pm during the day.

* Drink as much fresh water as possible. Keep drinking water even if you are not thirsty.

* Avoid dehydrating alcohol, coffee, tea, and carbonated soft drinks during the day.

* Wear loose, light-colored cotton clothes.

* Wear footwear when going out. It would be better to use an umbrella or a hat.

* Eat plenty of fruits and vegetables.