Holi 2024: Indian Railways announces more special trains: Full list

Mumbai: The Indian Railways has announced more special trains during the upcoming Holi festival. The decision was taken considering the heavy rush of passengers during the festival session. Western Railway will run 9 special trains to various destinations.

Full list of Holi Special Trains:

Train No. 09525/09526 Hapa-Naharlagun Special (02 trips)

Train No. 09525 Hapa-Naharlagun Special will depart from Hapa at 00:40 hrs on Wednesday, March 20, 2024, and reach Naharlagun at 16:00 hrs on Friday. Similarly, Train No. 09526 Naharlagun-Hapa Special will depart Naharlagun at 10:00 hrs on Saturday, March 23, 2023, and reach Hapa at 00:30 hrs on Tuesday.

This train will run in both directions between Rajkot, Wankaner, Surendranagar, Ahmedabad, Nadiad, Anand, Chhayapuri, Godhra, Ratlam, Nagda, Ujjain, Maksi, Shajapur, Biaora Rajgarh, Ruthiyai, Guna, Shivpuri, Gwalior, Etawah, Govindpuri, Prayagraj, Gyanpur Road. , Banaras, Varanasi, Ghazipur City, Ballia, Chhapra, Hajipur, Shahpur Patori, It will stop at Barauni, Begu Sarai, Khagaria, Naugachia, Katihar, Barsoi, Kishanganj, New Jalpaiguri, New Cooch Behar, Kokrajhar, New Bogagaon, Barpeta Road, Rangiya, Udalguri, New Misamari, Rangpara North, and Harmuti stations. This train will have AC 2-tier, AC 3-tier, sleeper class, and general second-class coaches.

Train No. 09183/09184 Mumbai Central-Banaras Special (02 trips)

Train No. 09183 Mumbai Central-Banaras Special will depart from Mumbai Central at 22:50 hrs on Wednesday, March 20, 2023, and reach Banaras at 10.30 hrs on Friday. Similarly, Train No. 09184 Banaras-Mumbai Central Special will depart from Banaras at 14:30 hrs on Friday, March 22, 2023, and reach Mumbai Central at 04:20 hrs on Sunday. The train will stop in both directions at Borivali, Palghar, Vapi, Valsad, Surat, Vadodara, Ratlam, Kota, Sawai Madhopur, Gangapur City, Bharatpur, Achhnera, Agra Fort, Tundla, Shikohabad, Mainpuri, Bhongaon, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Kanpur Central, Lucknow. , Raebareli Jn., Amethi, Pratapgarh, Janghai, and Bhadohi stations.

Train will have First AC, AC 2-tier, AC 3-tier, AC 3-tier (economy) and second class seating coaches.

Train No. 05054/05053 Bandra Terminus-Gorakhpur Superfast Special (4 trips)

This train will stop in both directions at Borivali, Palghar, Vapi, Valsad, Surat, Vadodara, Ratlam, Nagda, Shamgarh, Bhawani Mandi, Kota, Gangapur City, Bayana, Agra Fort, Tundla Kanpur Central, Aishbagh, Badshah Nagar, Gonda, Basti, and Khalilabad.

This train will have second class general reserved and unreserved coaches:

Train No. 09111/09112 Vadodara-Gorakhpur Special (2 trips)

Train No. 09111 Vadodara-Gorakhpur Special will depart from Vadodara at 19:00 hrs on Monday, March 18, 2024, and reach Gorakhpur at 23:30 hrs the next day. Similarly, Train No. 09112 Gorakhpur-Vadodara Special will depart from Gorakhpur at 05:00 hrs on Wednesday, March 20, 2024, and reach Vadodara at 08.35 hrs the next day.

This train will stop at Godhra, Ratlam, Kota, Sawai Madhopur, Gangapur City, Bharatpur, Agra Fort, Tundla, Shikohabad, Mainpuri, Farrukhabad, Kanpur, Lucknow, Bara Banki, Gonda, and Basti stations in both directions.

The train will have First AC, AC 2-tier, AC 3-tier, Sleeper class, and General Second Class coaches.

Train No. 09195/09196 Vadodara-Maur Superfast Special (04 trips)

Train No. 09195 Vadodara-Mau Superfast Special will depart from Vadodara at 19:00 hrs on Saturday, March 23 and 30, 2024, and reach Mau at 20:45 hrs the next day. Similarly, Train No. 09196 Mau-Vadodara Superfast Special will depart Mau at 23:00 hrs on Sunday, March 24 and 31, 2024, and reach Vadodara at 00.45 hrs on Tuesday.

This train will stop at Godhra, Dahod, Ratlam, Kota, Bayana, Agra Fort, Tundla, Kanpur Central, Lucknow, Sultanpur, and Varanasi stations in both directions.

The train will have First AC, AC 2-tier, AC 3-tier, Sleeper class, and General Second Class coaches.

Train No. 09061/09062 Valsad-Barauni Special (02 trips)

Train No. 09061 Valsad-Barauni Special will depart from Valsad at 02:15 hrs on Tuesday, March 19, 2024, and reach Barauni at 18:00 hrs the next day. Similarly, Train No. 09062 Barauni-Valsad Special will depart from Barauni at 12.15 hrs on Thursday, March 21, 2024, and reach Valsad at 03:45 hrs on Saturday.

This train runs in both directions at Surat, Vadodara, Ratlam, Kota, Sawai Madhopur, Gangapur City, Bharatpur, Mathura, Kasganj, Farrukhabad, Kanpur Central, Lucknow, Sultanpur, Jaunpur City, Varanasi, Pt. Deendayal Upadhyay Junction, Buxar, Arrah, Danapur, and will stop at the Patliputra and Hajipur stations.

The train will have AC 2-tier, AC 3-tier, sleeper class, and general second class coaches.

Train No. 09011/09012 Valsad-Malda Town Special (4 trips)

Train No. 09011 Valsad-Malda Town Special will depart from Valsad at 22.00 hrs on Thursday, March 21 and 28, 2024, and reach Malda Town at 09:45 hrs on Saturday. Similarly, 09012 Malda Town-Valsad Special will depart Malda Town at 09:30 hrs on Sunday, March 24 and 31, 2024, and reach Valsad at 01:45 hrs on Tuesday.

This train will stop in both directions at Bhestan, Nandurbar, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Jabalpur, Katni, Satna, Prayagraj, Chhivki, Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay, Buxar, Arrah, Patna, Bakhtiyarpur, Mokama, Kiul, Abhaypur, Jamalpur, Sultanganj, Bhagalpur, Kahalgaon, Sahibganj, Barharwa, and New Farakka stations.

The train will have AC 2-tier, AC 3-tier, sleeper class, and general second class coaches.

Train No. 09343/09344 Dr Ambedkar Nagar-Patna Special (Weekly) (8 trips)

Train No. 09343 Dr Ambedkar Nagar-Patna Special will depart from Dr Ambedkar Nagar every Friday at 04:05 hrs and will reach Patna at 03.30 hrs the next day. This train will run from March 22 to April 12, 2024. Similarly, train number 09344 Patna-Dr. Ambedkar Nagar Special will depart from Patna every Saturday at 06:00 hrs and reach Dr Ambedkar Nagar at 07:00 hrs the next day. This train will run from March 23 to April 13, 2024.

This train will stop at Indore, Dewas, Ujjain, Maksi, Sant Hirdaram Nagar, Vidisha, Bina, Sagar, Damoh, Katni Murwara, Satna, Manikpur, Prayagraj Chhivki, Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyay, Buxar, Arrah, and Danapur stations in both directions.

The train will have AC 2-tier, AC 3-tier, sleeper class, and general second class coaches.

Train No. 09417/09418 Ahmedabad-Danapur Special (2 trips)

Train No. 09417 Ahmedabad-Danapur Special will depart from Ahmedabad at 09.10 am on Monday, March 18, 2024, and reach Danapur at 20:30 pm the next day. Similarly, Train No. 09418 Danapur-Ahmedabad Special will depart from Danapur at 23:50 hrs on Wednesday, March 20, 2024, and reach Ahmedabad at 11:10 hrs the next day.

This train will run in both directions at Nadiad, Chhayapuri, Ratlam, Kota, Sawai Madhopur, Gangapur City, Hindaun City, Bharatpur, Mathura, Kasganj, Farrukhabad, Kanpur Central, Lucknow, Sultanpur, Jaunpur City, Varanasi, Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyay Junction, Buxar, and Ara stations.

The train will have AC 2-tier, AC 3-tier, sleeper class, and general second class coaches.