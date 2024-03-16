Holi 2024: Indian Railways to operate 3 trains connecting these states: Full list

Mumbai: The Indian Railways will run special trains to accommodate passengers during Holi 2024. The national transporter has announced 3 trains connecting Gujarat and Maharashtra.

Bandra Terminus-V Laxmibai JHS Superfast Express

Bandra Terminus–V Lakshmibai JHS Superfast Express will operate once a week till March 30, 2024. There will be a total of four trips on this train. Train number 02200 will leave from Bandra Terminus station at 5.10 am on Saturday. This will reach JHS station at 5 am on Sunday. On the way, this train will stop at Borewali, Vapi Surat, Bharuch Junction, Vadodara Junction, Godhra Junction, Dahod, Ratlam Junction, Nagda Junction, Ujjain Junction, Maksi, Bhaiyawara Rajgarh, Ruthiyai, Guna, Shivpuri, Dabra, Datia stations.

Udhna Junction Mangaluru Special Train

Udhna Junction-Mangaluru Junction special train (09057) will run on Wednesday, March 20, 2024, and Sunday, March 24, 2024. The train will leave from Udhana Junction at 8 pm. At the same time, this train will reach Mangaluru Junction at seven ‘o’ clock the next day.

Also Read: Intel launches world’s fastest desktop processor: Details

Train passes through Valsad, Vapi, Palghar, Vasai Road, Bhiwandi Road, Panvel, Road, Mangaon, Khed, Chiplun, Sawardha, Sangameshwar, Ratnagiri, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi, Kankavli, Sindhudurg, Kudal, Sawantwadi, Thivim, It will stop at Karmali, Madgaon, Kankona, Karwar, Ankola, Gokarna Road, Kumta, Murdeshwar, Bhatkal, Mukambika, Kundapura, Udupi, Mulki, Suratkhal.

Surat to Karmali Train

Karmali special train (09193) from Surat will leave from Surat at 07.50 pm on March 21, 2024, and March 28, 2024 (Thursday). It will reach Karmali at midnight.

It will pass through Valsad, Vapi, Palghar, Vasai Road, Bhiwandi Road, Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Khed, Chiplun, Sawarda, Aravali Road, Sangameshwar, Ratnagiri, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi, Kankavli, Sindhudurg, Kudal, Sawantwadi.