Indian Army establishes inaugural Apache squadron

The Indian Army has established its inaugural squadron of Apache combat helicopters at Jodhpur, Rajasthan, as part of efforts to enhance its operational capabilities along the western border with Pakistan. These helicopters, procured from US defense company Boeing, are set to be delivered starting May, with three expected initially and the remainder to follow.

During the squadron establishment ceremony, attended by Army Aviation’s director general Lt Gen Ajay Suri and other officials, it was noted that the delivery schedule had encountered a three-month delay from the originally anticipated February arrival. Last year, Indian Army pilots and technicians completed training in the United States in preparation for operating the Apache helicopters.

India’s procurement deal with the United States, signed in 2020 for six Apache helicopters valued at Rs 5,691 crore, includes equipping the aircraft with Stinger air-to-air missiles, Hellfire Longbow air-to-ground missiles, guns, and rocket systems. Notably, the Indian Air Force has previously inducted 22 Apache assault helicopters as part of a separate deal signed in 2015 worth Rs 13,952 crore. Additionally, in 2023, the Indian Army introduced its first dedicated attack helicopter, the Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) “Prachand,” with the inaugural LCH squadron stationed near the Line of Actual Control in Missamari, Assam, in November last year.