Indian Navy Procures 25 Dornier Aircraft from HAL: MoD

The Indian Navy’s operational capabilities are set to receive a boost as the Ministry of Defence (MoD) has finalized a deal with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) for the Mid Life Upgrade (MLU) of 25 Dornier aircraft, along with associated equipment, at a cost of Rs 2,890 crore. This upgrade aims to modernize the aircraft with state-of-the-art avionics systems and primary role sensors, enabling them to conduct various maritime surveillance tasks, coastal surveillance, electronic intelligence, and the development of maritime domain awareness.

Furthermore, the upgraded Dornier aircraft will be capable of performing secondary roles such as search and rescue operations, medical/casualty evacuation, and communication links. The mid-life upgrade project is expected to create significant employment opportunities, generating around 1.8 lakh man-days over a span of 6.5 years. This indigenous upgrade initiative aligns with the ‘Atmanirbharta’ (self-reliance) in Defence and the Make-in-India initiative of the Government of India.

With advanced sensors and equipment, including a glass cockpit, modern surveillance radar, electronic sensors, and networking features, the Dornier aircraft will serve as a force multiplier during search and rescue missions. This development underscores India’s commitment to enhancing its maritime capabilities and strengthening its indigenous defence manufacturing capabilities in line with national priorities.