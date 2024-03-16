Indian Navy rescues ship hijacked by pirates

Mumbai: The Indian Navy has rescued a Bangladeshi-flagged cargo vessel hijacked by pirates in the Indian Ocean. MV Abdullah, a Bangladeshi-flagged vessel was hijacked while it was going to the United Arab Emirates from Mozambique . The incident happened in the Indian Ocean about 600 nautical miles (1,111km) east of Somalia’s capital Mogadishu.

After getting this news, the Indian Navy deployed its Long-Range Maritime Patrol (LRMP) aircraft to rescue the vessel. A warship of the Indian Navy intercepted the hijacked merchant vessel and it continued to stay in the close vicinity of the MV Abdullah till its arrival in the territorial waters of Somalia.

‘The mission deployed warship on maritime security operations, which had also been diverted, intercepted the hijacked vessel on the morning of March 14. The safety of the MV’s crew (all Bangladesh nationals) held hostage by the armed pirates was ascertained and the Indian Navy warship continued to maintain in close vicinity of the MV till its arrival in the territorial waters of Somalia,’ said a statement from the Navy.

Last month and in January, the Indian Navy had foiled a series of piracy incidents. The Indian Navy, earlier this month, foiled a piracy attempt on an Iranian-flagged fishing vessel with a crew of 11 Iranian and eight Pakistani nationals along the East coast of Somalia. In January, Indian warship INS Sumitra rescued 19 Pakistani crew members of a fishing vessel after their Iranian-flagged vessel was attacked by pirates in the east coast of Somalia. The Navy on January 5 thwarted an attempted hijacking of Liberian-flagged vessel MV Lila Norfolk in the North Arabian Sea and rescued all its crew members.