Intel launches world’s fastest desktop processor: Details

Mumbai: Intel has launched as the world’s fastest desktop processor. The CPU named ‘14th Gen Intel Core i9-14900KS’ is the latest addition to the 14th Gen Core desktop processor family.

The CPU is said to deliver a clock speed up to 6.2GHz. It includes 24 cores and 32 threads. The new desktop chip offers up to 15 percent better gaming performance compared to the previous generation of processors.

The processor delivers a max turbo frequency of up to 6.2GHz, using its patented Thermal Velocity Boost technology. It is offered at the starting price of $699 (roughly Rs. 58,000). It is available globally as both a boxed processor and integrated into systems and can be purchased through Intel’s authorised channels and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) partners.

The Intel Core i9-14900KS features 24 cores including eight Performance-cores (also known as P cores) and 16 Efficient-cores (also known as E cores) and 32 threads. It also supports 150-watt processor base power and 20 PCIe lanes where 16 of them are PCIe 5.0 and the remaining four are PCIe 4.0 lanes. It also carries 36MB of Intel Smart Cache.

The Intel Core i9-14900KS supports the Intel Application Optimisation Overview (APO) which can provide a performance boost of up to 11 percent for supported software titles. The CPU supports memory up to 192GB of DDR5 5600 megatransfers per second (MTps) or DDR4 3200 MTps. It is also compatible with Z790 and Z690 motherboards.