Ireland skipper Paul Stirling becomes the first batter to hit 400 fours in T20Is

In the first match of the three-game series against Afghanistan on March 15 in Sharjah, UAE, Ireland captain Paul Stirling achieved a significant milestone by becoming the first batsman to hit 400 fours in T20 Internationals (T20Is). Stirling’s achievement sets him apart as the sole player to have reached this milestone in T20I cricket, surpassing renowned names like Babar Azam and Virat Kohli.

During the match, Stirling added to his tally by scoring 25 runs and striking two fours in his innings. With this performance, he now boasts a remarkable total of 401 fours in 135 T20Is. Following closely behind Stirling is former Pakistan captain Babar Azam, who has accumulated 395 fours in 109 T20Is.

On the all-time list, India’s Virat Kohli ranks third with 361 fours in 117 matches, followed by Rohit Sharma with 359 fours in 151 matches. Australia’s David Warner completes the top five with 320 fours in 103 T20Is.

In the match itself, Ireland was put into bat after losing the toss. Despite a promising start, Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan’s double-wicket over halted Ireland’s momentum, leaving them at 66/4 in 10.3 overs. However, a resilient innings from Harry Tector, who remained unbeaten on 56, guided Ireland to a total of 150 runs in 20 overs.

During the chase, Afghanistan stumbled early, losing three wickets for just four runs within the first two overs. Ireland’s Josh Little made a significant impact by taking two of those wickets on consecutive balls in the second over. Afghanistan struggled to recover from this setback, losing wickets at regular intervals.

Ireland’s Ben White played a pivotal role in Afghanistan’s downfall, claiming four wickets for just 20 runs. His impressive performance earned him the Player of the Match award as Afghanistan was eventually bowled out for 111, resulting in a 38-run victory for Ireland. The next match of the series is scheduled for Sunday, March 17.