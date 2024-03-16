Jammu and Kashmir polls to follow Lok Sabha elections immediately: CEC

The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the schedule for Lok Sabha elections in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) on Saturday. According to the schedule, voting in Jammu and Kashmir will occur in five phases, with the counting of votes set for June 4. The results of the Lok Sabha elections in Jammu & Kashmir will also be declared on the same day.

The five Lok Sabha constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir scheduled for elections are Baramulla, Srinagar, Anantnag-Rajouri, Udhampur, and Jammu. The voting will be conducted across these constituencies in five phases, starting from April 19 and concluding on May 20. The votes cast in these elections will be tallied on June 4.

Phase 1 of voting in Jammu and Kashmir will commence on April 19, followed by Phase 2 on April 26, Phase 3 on May 7, Phase 4 on May 13, and Phase 5 on May 20. The election results for these constituencies will be announced after the completion of the counting process on June 4.