Kashmiri migrants granted postal voting rights in LS elections

Kashmiri migrant electors, who were forced to leave their homes in the Kashmir region due to terrorist activities in the late 1980s and early 1990s, will retain the option to vote via postal ballots, as per the recent announcement by the Election Commission of India (ECI). This decision, made after consultations with both the Central and State Governments, ensures continuity for these voters who have been using postal ballots since 1996 and have had the additional option to vote in person at Special Polling Stations since 2002.

The decision to extend the scheme for Kashmiri migrant electors from the newly formed Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir underscores the ECI’s commitment to inclusive participation in the electoral process, particularly for those who have been displaced from their native regions. This move maintains consistency in voting procedures amidst significant changes in the region’s political landscape following the abrogation of Article 370 and the creation of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

With preparations underway for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in 2024, the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) highlighted significant statistics and provisions to facilitate the voting process. These include a record 97 crore registered voters, deployment of 55 lakh Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), and the introduction of home voting options for individuals above 85 years of age and those with a 40% benchmark disability. The elections, scheduled to be conducted in seven phases from April 19 to June 1, with results expected on June 4, aim to uphold the democratic principles of representation and participation.