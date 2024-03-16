Kerala Government Appeals to SC to Halt CAA Implementation

The Kerala government has taken a significant stride by lodging a petition in the Supreme Court to pause the enactment of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), 2019, and the Citizenship Amendment Rules, 2024, on Saturday (March 16). Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan reiterated Kerala’s stance that the Citizenship Amendment Act 2024 will not be enforced in the state. Emphasizing solidarity against what he sees as a divisive measure, he criticized the Citizenship Amendment Act for marginalizing Muslim minorities.

A statement from the chief minister’s office accused the central government of premeditating the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act ahead of elections to disrupt national harmony. Alleging the move as a tactic to sow discord, stoke communal tensions, and undermine constitutional principles, Vijayan urged for unified opposition against this legislation aiming to segregate Indian citizens with equal rights.

The government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently announced the enforcement of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) on Monday (March 11). Enacted in December 2019 and implemented on January 10, 2020, the law has been subject to intense debates and widespread protests, facing notable opposition due to perceived discriminatory aspects calling for its repeal. The CAA provisions aim to provide citizenship to undocumented non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan, with the issuance of rules facilitating the process for eligible individuals until December 31, 2014. This category includes Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Parsis, and Christians.