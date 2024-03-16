Kerala: Woman arrested for extorting Rs 5 lakhs from youth with nude video call

Rajasthan woman, identified as Manisha Meena (28), arrested for extorting Rs 5 lakhs from a native of Wayanad through a nude video call. Wayanad cyber police apprehended her in Sawai Madhopur district, Rajasthan.

The investigation team from Kerala traveled to Rajasthan and detained her, prompting her to return the money to the victim immediately upon police intervention. After a seven-month probe, authorities filed a case against her.

The incident occurred in July 2023, where the woman utilized a fake SIM card and a Telegram account in Punjab native’s name to execute the scam. Cyber police have cautioned against engaging with unknown accounts to prevent falling victim to similar scams. The investigative team, led by SI Binoy Skaria and including Senior Civil Police Officers K Razaq, KA Salam, PA Shukur, Anees, and Civil Police Officer C. Vinesha, remains vigilant in addressing cyber threats and protecting the public from potential fraudulent activities.