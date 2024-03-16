Know all about decidual cast

A decidual cast is a rare phenomenon in which the lining of the uterus is expelled from the body in one large piece instead of the typically small pieces passed during a menstrual period. It is known medically as membranous dysmenorrheal.A decidual cast is made up of uterine lining tissue known as the endometrium, along with mucus and blood.

A person with a decidual cast may experience symptoms similar to those of a typical menstrual period, such as spotting or menstrual cramps. However, the cramps or abdominal pain associated with decidual casts is typically much more severe than in a typical menstrual period.

Other symptoms associated with a decidual cast include:

Heavy bleeding

Abdominal pain that is severe and worsens over time

Possible nausea or dizziness

As per experts the cause of this issue are the following:

Hormonal Birth Control:

Hormonal birth control works by stopping the ovulation process in the body by causing a decrease in cervical mucus. When that happens, it’s more difficult for sperm to make it to an egg and fertilize it. Decidual casts can occur in someone who has recently started or stopped using birth control with progesterone.

Following postpartum hemorrhage

Miscarriages

Abortion

Spontaneous/idiopathic (occurring without a known cause)