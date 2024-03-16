Know early warning signs of stroke

Stroke is also referred to as a brain attack. It is also called cerebrovascular accident (CVA). A stroke can result from a blood artery breaking or from blood flow being blocked to a specific area of the brain, which can harm or even kill brain cells. Stroke can happen either due to a blockage in an artery supplying blood to the brain (ischemic stroke) or due to the rupture of a blood vessel in the brain (hemorrhagic stroke).

Strokes are one of the main causes of death and permanent disability. It may potentially harm the brain. Long-term issues following a stroke may include memory loss, difficulty thinking and communicating, visual issues, difficulty walking or maintaining your balance, Paralysis and muscle weakness.

Weakness in the arm is a common symptom of a stroke, particularly if the stroke affects the part of the brain responsible for controlling movement and sensation in the arms. Weakness in the arm typically occurs on one side of the body, and it can range from mild to severe. It may be accompanied by numbness, tingling, or a loss of coordination in the affected arm

Here are other early signs of stroke:

1. Sudden weakness or numbness

This can occur on one side of the face, arm, or leg. You may notice a sudden inability to move or feel one side of the body.

2. Confusion or trouble speaking

Difficulty in speaking or understanding speech, slurred speech, or trouble finding the right words can be indicative of a stroke.

3. Trouble walking

Sudden dizziness, loss of balance or coordination, and difficulty walking straight can be signs of a stroke.

4. Severe headache

A sudden, severe headache without any known cause can be a sign of a stroke, especially if accompanied by other symptoms.

5. Vision problems

Blurred or double vision, sudden loss of vision in one or both eyes or difficulty seeing out of one or both eyes can occur during a stroke.

6. Facial drooping

One side of the face may droop or become numb, especially noticeable when attempting to smile.

7. Difficulty swallowing

Sudden difficulty in swallowing or controlling the muscles of the mouth and throat can indicate a stroke.

8. Loss of balance or coordination

Sudden loss of balance or coordination, accompanied by difficulty walking straight or standing, can be a sign of a stroke.

9. Sudden onset of severe vertigo

A sudden, severe spinning sensation or feeling of spinning, especially when accompanied by other stroke symptoms, can indicate a stroke.