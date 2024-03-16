Lok Sabha Elections 2024 to be held from April 19 in 7 phases

The Election Commission of India (ECI) held a press conference on Saturday, March 16, to unveil the polling schedule for the impending Lok Sabha elections 2024. Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, accompanied by newly appointed election commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Sandhu, disclosed that the Lok Sabha polls would span seven phases, commencing from April 19. This announcement followed the recent assumption of duties by the two new election commissioners.

Here is the complete schedule of Lok Sabha Elections 2024:

Phase 1 – April 19

Phase 2 – April 26

Phase 3 – May 7

Phase 4 – May 13

Phase 5 – May 20

Phase 6 – May 25

Phase 7 – June 1

Emphasizing the sanctity of each election, CEC Rajiv Kumar reiterated the ECI’s commitment to conducting fair and transparent elections, devoid of any complacency. He highlighted the increasing participation of women in the electoral process, with over 12 States/UTs exhibiting an elector gender ratio surpassing 1000 and more than 85 lakh first-time women voters expected to partake in the upcoming election.

The term of the current Lok Sabha expires on June 16, necessitating the constitution of a new House before then. Additionally, the terms of several state assemblies, including those of Andhra Pradesh, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, and Odisha, are set to conclude on various dates in June. In the preceding Lok Sabha elections announced on March 10, 2019, polling commenced on April 11 and unfolded over seven phases, culminating in vote counting on May 23. With nearly 97 crore eligible voters and over 12 lakh polling stations anticipated for the upcoming polls, the BJP-led NDA remains optimistic about securing another substantial victory.