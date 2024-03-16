Los Angeles court grants a request by Steven Tyler to strike portions of a sexual assault lawsuit filed against him

In a recent development, a court in Los Angeles has approved a request made by Steven Tyler to remove certain parts of a sexual assault lawsuit brought against him by a woman who alleges they engaged in a sexual relationship when she was a teenager in the 1970s.

The court sided with Tyler, granting the request to strike portions of Julia Misley’s complaint that alleged she suffered “intentional infliction of emotional distress” due to Tyler’s publication of his memoirs.

Tyler, aged 75, contended that Misley could not claim emotional distress in court based on his memoirs, asserting that they were protected by the First Amendment and did not identify her.

Previously, Misley asserted that she had a sexual relationship with Tyler during her teenage years and that he persuaded her mother to grant him guardianship over her when she was just 16 years old, allowing them to continue the relationship. Tyler’s memoir does not mention Misley by name, but he wrote about nearly marrying a teenager because “her parents fell in love with me, signed a paper over for me to have custody, so I wouldn’t get arrested if I took her out of state. I took her on tour with me.”

In April, Tyler publicly addressed Misley’s lawsuit and refuted all allegations against him, stating that she had consented to their sexual relationship. Additionally, he argued that he had immunity as her legal guardian and requested the dismissal of the lawsuit.