LS election: PM Modi declares commencement of “biggest festival of democracy”

PM Modi lauds the Election Commission’s announcement of the 2024 Lok Sabha election dates, marking the initiation of the “biggest festival of democracy.” He asserts the BJP-led NDA’s preparedness for the electoral fray, highlighting their campaign’s focus on good governance and widespread service delivery.

Reflecting on the transformative strides of the past decade, Modi contrasts the previous administration’s governance with the current government’s achievements, including India’s rise as the fifth-largest economy and extensive poverty alleviation efforts. He underscores the nationwide impact of governmental schemes.

In a critique of the opposition, Modi condemns their directionless approach, accusing them of indulging in vote bank politics and dynastic agendas. He denounces their corruption record and divisive tactics, asserting a rejection of such leadership and outlining his vision for India’s accelerated progress towards becoming a global economic powerhouse.