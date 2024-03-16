Meghan Markle returns to Instagram with a surprise new project called American Riviera Orchard

Meghan Markle has made a return to Instagram, revealing a new project titled American Riviera Orchard. The Duchess of Sussex introduced this surprise venture on the photo-sharing platform, marking her re-entry with a post depicting her engaging in activities like flower picking and cooking in a kitchen, accompanied by the song “I Wish You Love” by Nancy Wilson.

American Riviera Orchard appears to be a lifestyle brand, as indicated by its Instagram bio, which reads: “By Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex. Established 2024.” The venture seems to pay homage to Santa Barbara, California, where Meghan and Prince Harry reside with their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. Santa Barbara is often referred to as the “American Riviera” due to its mild climate and lush surroundings, along with its renowned wine culture.

The brand’s logo incorporates the name “Montecito,” the neighborhood where Meghan and Harry live. Reports suggest that Meghan intends to venture into the home interior space with American Riviera Orchard, with a trademark application currently undergoing examination. Once approved, the brand plans to offer a range of products, including tableware, drinkware such as decanters, kitchen linens, and edible items like jellies, jams, marmalade, and spreads. Additionally, the trademark application seeks approval for the publication of cookbooks under the brand name.

Overall, Meghan Markle’s return to Instagram with American Riviera Orchard marks a new chapter for the Duchess as she delves into the world of lifestyle branding, drawing inspiration from her surroundings in Santa Barbara and aiming to offer a range of products reflecting her interests in home decor and culinary delights.