Moong Dal Paratha Recipe

Rajasthani moong dal paratha is made using soaked moong dal. It is kneaded as is with the dough.
Ingredients of Rajasthani Moong Dal Paratha:
1 cup atta
1/2 cup moong dhuli dal
1 green chilli, chopped
1/2 tsp jeera
A pinch of hing
1/2 tsp haldi
1/4 tsp fennel seeds
1/4 tsp nigella seeds
1/2 tsp garam masala
1 tsp red chilli powder
Coriander leaves, as required
Oil/ghee, as required
Salt, to taste
Also Read: Chant these Lord Hanuman mantras to remove all obstacles
Directions:
1.To make Rajasthani moong dal paratha, start by washing the moong dal nicely, and then soak it in water for a few hours.
2.Once done, strain excess water from it and transfer it to a bowl along with flour, red chilli powder, fennel seeds, nigella seeds, haldi, hing, and coriander leaves.
3.Now gradually add water to combine everything together and form a smooth dough. Cover the dough with a wet cloth and let it rest for about 30 minutes.
4.Brush some ghee over it and knead again. Divide the dough into equal-sized portions and flatten them out using a rolling pin.
5.Heat a tawa set on a low-medium flame and place the paratha over it. Allow it to cook on one side, and then flip and cook on the other. Brush with ghee and serve hot.
Post Your Comments