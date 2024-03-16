Moong Dal Paratha Recipe

Rajasthani moong dal paratha is made using soaked moong dal. It is kneaded as is with the dough.

Ingredients of Rajasthani Moong Dal Paratha:

1 cup atta

1/2 cup moong dhuli dal

1 green chilli, chopped

1/2 tsp jeera

A pinch of hing

1/2 tsp haldi

1/4 tsp fennel seeds

1/4 tsp nigella seeds

1/2 tsp garam masala

1 tsp red chilli powder

Coriander leaves, as required

Oil/ghee, as required

Salt, to taste

Directions:

1.To make Rajasthani moong dal paratha, start by washing the moong dal nicely, and then soak it in water for a few hours.

2.Once done, strain excess water from it and transfer it to a bowl along with flour, red chilli powder, fennel seeds, nigella seeds, haldi, hing, and coriander leaves.

3.Now gradually add water to combine everything together and form a smooth dough. Cover the dough with a wet cloth and let it rest for about 30 minutes.

4.Brush some ghee over it and knead again. Divide the dough into equal-sized portions and flatten them out using a rolling pin.

5.Heat a tawa set on a low-medium flame and place the paratha over it. Allow it to cook on one side, and then flip and cook on the other. Brush with ghee and serve hot.