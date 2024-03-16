Priyanka Chopra Jonas to Voice Disney’s Documentary ‘Tiger’

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is set to lend her voice as the narrator for the upcoming documentary “Tiger,” produced by Disney-owned studio Disneynature. Scheduled to debut on Earth Day, April 22, the film promises to unveil the captivating story of one of Earth’s most revered animals, the tiger, as it streams on Disney+ Hotstar. The documentary follows the journey of Ambar, a young tigress navigating the enchanting forests of India while raising her cubs. Amidst encounters with pythons, bears, and other male tigers, Ambar endeavors to protect her offspring, portrayed as curious and occasionally clumsy, under the guidance of their vigilant mother.

Directed by Mark Linfield, with co-directors Vanessa Berlowitz and Rob Sullivan, and produced by Linfield, Berlowitz, and Roy Conli, “Tiger” promises a poignant narrative that transcends borders. Priyanka Chopra Jonas expressed her honor in being part of this significant project, resonating with the protective instincts of Ambar as a mother herself. In conjunction with Earth Day, “Tigers On The Rise,” a companion film to “Tiger,” will also debut on Disney+ Hotstar. Narrated by American actor Blair Underwood, this documentary celebrates the remarkable resurgence of tigers worldwide, exploring the challenges of their coexistence with humans and the dedicated efforts of conservationists ensuring their survival. Directed by Rob Sullivan, co-directed by Alistair Tones, and produced by a team led by Sullivan and Berlowitz, this film sheds light on the inspiring endeavors aimed at protecting these iconic animals and fostering harmony between wildlife and communities.