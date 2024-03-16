Ration shop operations in Kerala delayed by server malfunction

Ration distribution operations across Kerala have faced significant disruption as a result of ongoing e-POS server failures, impacting the mustering process in ration shops statewide. The scheduled mustering for yellow card holders today has been particularly affected by this technical interruption.

Amid a technical glitch reported by the State IT Mission’s system, only 1,82,116 cardholders managed to complete the mustering process. In response to server congestion issues, the department opted to limit the process exclusively to Antyodaya Anna Yojana (yellow) ration cardholders. Consequently, numerous individuals have congregated at ration shops, seeking resolution to the ongoing distribution issues, prompting protests from both ration traders and consumers.

Muhammad Ali, General Secretary of the Ration Dealers Association, attributed the unrest in ration shops to the inability to conduct simultaneous mustering state-wide. He advocated for dividing the process across seven districts to facilitate completion. Meanwhile, Food and Civil Supplies Minister G.R. Anil disclosed contingency plans to utilize services offered by the National Informatics Centre’s Authentication User Agency (AUA) in case of further disruptions. Additionally, Minister Anil proposed suspending ration distribution for the day due to the server outage, as only 15 lakh cardholders out of 1.54 crore have completed the mustering process so far.