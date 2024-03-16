Report: BJP Receives Almost Half of Total Electoral Bond Funding Since 2017-18

A recent data analysis conducted by the Association of Democratic Reforms reveals the distribution of electoral bond funding among Indian political parties since 2017. The analysis underscores a significant disparity, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerging as the frontrunner, receiving nearly half of the total funds from this funding mechanism.

According to the findings, the BJP has dominated electoral bond funding since its inception in 2017-18, securing a substantial portion of the total funds allocated through this channel. Data from 2017-18 and 2018-19 showcases the BJP receiving a substantial sum of Rs 1,450.9 crore and Rs 210 crore, respectively. Moreover, between April 12, 2019, and January 24, 2024, the party garnered Rs 6,060.5 crore through electoral bonds, bringing their total to Rs 7,721.4 crore, nearly half of the nationwide total. Conversely, the Indian National Congress received comparatively lesser amounts, reporting Rs 383.3 crore and Rs 5 crore for 2017-18 and 2018-19, respectively, accumulating to Rs 1,810 crore until early 2024. Similarly, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) obtained Rs 97.3 crore during the same two-year period, with updated data indicating a total of Rs 1,706.8 crore.

Furthermore, the analysis delves into the funding patterns of regional parties, highlighting the Biju Janata Dal’s (BJD) reported receipt of Rs 213.5 crore in 2018-19, with no funds reported in the preceding year. However, updated data discloses the BJD’s total electoral bond funding amounting to Rs 989 crore, underscoring their dependence on this form of financing. Notably, the analysis excludes data from April 1, 2019, to April 11, 2019, a significant period preceding the 2019 Lok Sabha elections characterized by substantial political funding activity.