Savor the Flavor: Try This Easy Squid Tawa Fry Recipe!

Here is a recipe for squid tawa fry:
Ingredients:
1. 500 grams of cleaned squid tubes
2. 2 tablespoons of ginger-garlic paste
3. 2 tablespoons of lemon juice
4. 1 tablespoon of red chili powder
5. 1/2 teaspoon of turmeric powder
6. 1 teaspoon of garam masala
7. 2 tablespoons of oil
8. Salt to taste
9. Fresh coriander leaves for garnishing
Instructions:
1. Cut the cleaned squid tubes into rings or desired shapes and pat them dry with a paper towel.
2. In a bowl, mix the ginger-garlic paste, lemon juice, red chili powder, turmeric powder, garam masala, and salt to form a marinade.
3. Add the squid rings to the marinade and coat them evenly. Let them marinate for at least 30 minutes.
4. Heat oil in a tawa or frying pan over medium heat.
5. Once the oil is hot, add the marinated squid rings to the tawa in a single layer.
6. Fry the squid rings for about 3-4 minutes on each side until they turn golden brown and are cooked through.
7. Remove the fried squid from the tawa and place them on a plate lined with a paper towel to drain excess oil.
8. Garnish with freshly chopped coriander leaves.
9. Serve hot with lemon wedges and your favorite dipping sauce.
Enjoy your delicious squid tawa fry!
