Savor the Flavor: Try This Easy Squid Tawa Fry Recipe!

Here is a recipe for squid tawa fry:

Ingredients:

1. 500 grams of cleaned squid tubes

2. 2 tablespoons of ginger-garlic paste

3. 2 tablespoons of lemon juice

4. 1 tablespoon of red chili powder

5. 1/2 teaspoon of turmeric powder

6. 1 teaspoon of garam masala

7. 2 tablespoons of oil

8. Salt to taste

9. Fresh coriander leaves for garnishing

Instructions:

1. Cut the cleaned squid tubes into rings or desired shapes and pat them dry with a paper towel.

2. In a bowl, mix the ginger-garlic paste, lemon juice, red chili powder, turmeric powder, garam masala, and salt to form a marinade.

3. Add the squid rings to the marinade and coat them evenly. Let them marinate for at least 30 minutes.

4. Heat oil in a tawa or frying pan over medium heat.

5. Once the oil is hot, add the marinated squid rings to the tawa in a single layer.

6. Fry the squid rings for about 3-4 minutes on each side until they turn golden brown and are cooked through.

7. Remove the fried squid from the tawa and place them on a plate lined with a paper towel to drain excess oil.

8. Garnish with freshly chopped coriander leaves.

9. Serve hot with lemon wedges and your favorite dipping sauce.

Enjoy your delicious squid tawa fry!