Step-by-step guide on how to add your name to the voter list

To verify your eligibility before enrolling, make sure you meet certain criteria: being an Indian citizen, aged 18 or above as of January 1st of the year of the electoral roll revision, and not disqualified under any law.

For online enrollment, the Election Commission has simplified the process with options for registration on the National Voters’ Service Portal (NVSP) website or via the Voter Helpline app.

Submit the online Form 6, which is the application for adding your name to the electoral roll. Provide accurate personal details such as name, date of birth, address, and upload relevant supporting documents.

Ensure all uploaded documents are current and valid, including Aadhaar card, passport, driving license, or other government-issued IDs.

Following submission, a Booth Level Officer (BLO) will conduct on-site verification at your provided address.

Monitor your application’s progress using the NVSP website or Voter Helpline app, and utilize Form 8 for corrections or Form 8A for moving your name within the same constituency.

Alternatively, visit the nearest Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) office or Voter Facilitation Center (VFC) for physical enrollment.

Stay aware of the enrollment deadline, typically set a few weeks before the election, to avoid forfeiting your voting rights.

Promote voter awareness and encourage others to join the electoral process for a stronger democracy.

By following these steps, you can ensure your participation in the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 and contribute to India’s democratic process responsibly.