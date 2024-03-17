21 killed, 38 injured in bus- tanker collision

Kabul: In a tragic incident, at least 21 people lost their lives and 38 others were injured in a road c accident in southern Afghanistan. The accident occurred on Sunday morning in Gerashk district of Helmand province. The accident took place on the Herat-Kandahar highway .

As per provincial government, a passenger bus travelling from Herat city to Kabul collided with a motorbike carrying two people, killing both riders. Then, the bus hit an oil tanker travelling in the opposite direction from the southern city of Kandahar to Heart. The collision caused the vehicles to ignite. The accident killed 3 people on the tanker and 16 bus passengers.

Traffic accidents are common in Afghanistan, mainly due to poor road conditions and driver carelessness. In December 2022, an oil tanker overturned and caught fire in Afghanistan’s high-altitude Salang pass, killing 31 people and leaving dozens more with burn injuries.