Air India Express introduces cheaper flights tickets from UAE

Mumbai: Low-budget air carrier, Air India Express introduced cheaper flights tickets from UAE. The airline has launched a new fare category. Under this new category, travellers have the option to have an increased baggage allowance of up to 40kg — or have no check-in luggage at all.

The new fare categories — which applies to flights to and from the UAE and other international destinations — are:

Xpress Lite

Xpress Value

Xpress Flex

Xpress Biz

Xpress Lite offers cabin baggage-only fares. This is the most economical for passengers travelling with the airline. Xpress Value fare allows 15 kg check-in bag fares while Xpress Flex offers unlimited changes with no change fees. Xpress Biz comes with business class seats, complimentary meals, and priority services.

The airline introduced Xpress Lite on February 20 for UAE passengers who want to travel without check-in baggage. Xpress Biz fares are available on all the new Air India Express Boeing 737-8 aircraft. Travellers can enjoy increased baggage allowances of 25kg for domestic flights and 40kg for international flights when booking Xpress Biz fares. This fare provides priority check-in, baggage, and boarding services.

Air India Express is a subsidiary of Air India and a part of Tata Group. Air India Express is already operating aircraft with Biz seats across 70-plus routes in India.

The budget carrier operates 195 flights between India and the UAE a week including 80 to Duba; 77 to Sharjah; 31 to Abu Dhabi; five to Ras Al Khaimah; and two to Al Ain. Across the Gulf region, it operates 308 flights a week.