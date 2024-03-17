Commodity Market: Gold price remain firm for fourth day in a row

Mumbai: Gold price remained unchanged in Kerala for fourth day in a row. Sovereign gold is trading at Rs 48,480 per 8 gram and Rs 6060 per 1 gram. This is the second highest rate of gold recorded in Kerala. On Thursday, gold price gained marginally in Kerala by Rs 200 per 8 gram.

In other major markets, price of 24 carat gold is Rs.6680.5 per gram, down by Rs.131. The cost of 22 carat gold is Rs.6119.3 per gram, down by Rs.120.The price change in 24 carat gold in the last one week has been -0.28%. Whereas in the last month it has been -4.66%. The cost of “silver” is Rs.77000 per kg.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were trading at Rs.66277 per 10 gram, down by 0.104%. Silver futures were trading at Rs.77040 per kg, up by 0.022%.

In global markets, price of spot gold was up 0.1% at $2,162.66 per ounce. Gold has recorded a weekly fall of more than 0.5%, its first since mid-February. U.S. gold futures were steady at $2,167.00. Price of spot platinum fell 0.2% to $926.10 per ounce, palladium dropped 1% to $1,058.53, while silver was up 0.4% at $24.93. All three metals were poised to clock a weekly gain.