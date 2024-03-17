Consumer forum orders Flipkart to compensate Rs 10k for canceled iPhone order

The Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission in Central Mumbai has found Flipkart guilty of unfair trade practices and directed the company to compensate a customer with Rs 10,000 for the mental distress caused by the cancellation of his iPhone order. The commission concluded that the cancellation, aimed at making additional profit, constituted a deficiency in service and an unfair business practice by the online platform.

According to the complainant, he ordered an iPhone from Flipkart in July 2022 but received an SMS six days later stating that his order was canceled. Despite being in touch with Flipkart regarding the delivery, the cancellation was executed unilaterally. The complainant argued that this action not only caused financial loss but also led to mental harassment and made him vulnerable to online fraud.

Flipkart contended that it merely operates as an intermediary and the seller, International Value Retail Private Limited, was responsible for the transaction. However, the commission ruled that Flipkart’s unilateral cancellation, without sufficient evidence of delivery attempts, was intentional and constituted unfair trade practices. Consequently, the commission ordered Flipkart to pay Rs 10,000 as compensation for the mental distress caused to the complainant.