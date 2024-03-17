ED Remands BRS Leader Kavitha in Custody Until March 23

The Rouse Avenue court granted the Enforcement Directorate (ED) a seven-day custody for BRS leader K Kavitha, concerning her alleged involvement in the Delhi liquor policy case. The custody, issued by Special Judge MK Nagpal, extends until March 23, despite the ED’s request for a 10-day period. Kavitha, 46, expressed her objection to the arrest, asserting its illegality and pledging to contest the case in court.

During the court proceedings, Kavitha’s legal counsel argued that her arrest was an abuse of power and violated a supposed stay on her arrest until March 19, as orally assured by the Additional Solicitor General. The defense emphasized the manner of her arrest, stating that it occurred shortly after a Supreme Court hearing and was conducted under questionable circumstances. Conversely, the ED’s representative contended that there was no explicit directive against coercive action, citing plans to issue summons after the specified timeframe.

The legal proceedings highlighted a discrepancy regarding the timing and nature of Kavitha’s arrest, with her defense team alleging procedural irregularities and the ED refuting any breach of protocol. Despite these contentions, the court granted the ED custody, allowing further investigation into the allegations against Kavitha in connection with the liquor policy case.