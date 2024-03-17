ED Summons Delhi CM Kejriwal for Ninth Time

Following his bail granted in a court appearance, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal received his ninth summons from the Enforcement Directorate on Sunday in connection with the liquor policy case. Kejriwal has consistently labeled these summons as politically motivated and unlawful, refusing to comply with them thus far. The ED had previously moved the court against Kejriwal’s non-compliance, leading to his bail being granted on a bond of Rs 15,000 and a surety of Rs 1 lakh in the money laundering case.

During his recent court appearance, Kejriwal’s lawyer requested permission for him to leave and continue arguments, which was granted by the court. The matter has been adjourned for the next hearing on April 1, with the court allowing Kejriwal to depart. The Enforcement Directorate has filed petitions against Kejriwal, alleging his failure to respond to multiple summonses related to the investigation.

This latest development revolves around Kejriwal’s alleged disregard for summonses numbered 4 to 8, as issued by the federal probe agency under Section 50 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Despite the repeated summonses, Kejriwal has maintained his stance, proposing a video conference for recording his statement after March 12 in response to the last summons.