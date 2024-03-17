Google warns Drive users about spam attacks: know how to protect

New Delhi: The IT giant Google has warned Google Drive users about spam attacks. Google advised users not to approve suspicious files or open any of the links within. It urged users to open the file without taking any risks, report any abuse, and ban the user who is linked to it. Google emphasises that users should not connect with any links or approve the document.

‘Please follow the methods indicated in Mark or unmark spam in Drive for any files that you suspect may be spam,’ said Google.

Below are a few steps to follow in order to protect yourself from Spam attacks:

Be Cautious of Suspicious Links: Avoid clicking on any links in emails or notifications from unknown senders, especially those that prompt you to sign in to your Google account or access shared documents.

Report Suspicious Activity: If you encounter a suspicious file or email, report it as abuse and block the user associated with it. On mobile devices, tap the three-dot menu attached to the file and select ‘Report.’ On computers, right-click the file and choose the ‘Block or report’ option.

Utilise the Spam Folder: Google Drive introduced a Spam folder in 2023 to store potentially dangerous files. Move any suspicious-looking files into this folder to segregate them from regular files and prevent any associated updates or notifications.